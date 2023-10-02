GAVIN RICH: World Rugby seems bent on giving us more underwhelming mismatches
A 12-team competition would deliver a far more competitive and watchable competition and cut down on uneven contests
02 October 2023 - 05:27
If World Rugby is seriously considering expanding the Rugby World Cup from its current 20 teams to 24 it underlines how adept that organisation is at conjuring up ideas that are the opposite of what they should be doing.
A 12-team competition, with competitors divided into two pools of six and each side playing five league games on a round robin basis, and the top four playing off in the semifinal stage, would deliver a far more competitive and watchable World Cup and cut down on the mismatches that make the group phase of the tournament seem so underwhelming...
