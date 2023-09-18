ALEXANDER PARKER: Who dares walk the Treasury’s rocky path to a sustainable state?
The solution to our fiscal problems is not to worry so much about the balance sheet but to fix the state so that the balance sheet fixes itself
18 September 2023 - 05:00
There had been a lot of worry over the contents of the National Treasury’s presentation to the president a week ago on the sacrifices required to consolidate the budget. The context, as we learnt last week, is tanking tax receipts amid economic malaise, an unemployment crisis and ballooning debt costs.
That noise you can hear is the sound of hundreds of billions of chickens coming home to roost...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.