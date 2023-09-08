EDITORIAL: Government must stop delaying fuel price review
08 September 2023 - 05:00
In 2018 the department of mineral resources & energy published a discussion document for the review of SA’s basic fuel price structure. It focused on possible amendments to the international price component such as the reference markets used, shipping, insurance and demurrage.
Five years later these suggestions are yet to be implemented...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.