ISAAH MHLANGA: Political will and coherence would give businesses an injection of confidence
Index shows an improvement, but 77% of executives in manufacturing remain unhappy
08 September 2023 - 05:00
The RMB/BER business confidence index (BCI) improved marginally to 33 points in the third quarter, from 27 in the previous quarter. This is a welcome development, but no cause for celebration as it still means two-thirds of business executives remain dissatisfied with prevailing business conditions.
There are a few things that can be done, particularly by the government, to stimulate confidence and help offset the short-term effect of the required fiscal consolidation in the face of a revenue shortfall and overspending relative to the budget...
