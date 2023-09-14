GRACELIN BASKARAN: Counting the cost of coups on commodities
It has been a rough year for coups and the knock-on effect on minerals has yet to be fully seen
14 September 2023 - 05:00
The cost of coups has always been steep. There are often human casualties, damage to infrastructure in the midst of protests and riots, and punitive economic sanctions. Such measures can make life for the average person expensive and difficult.
There has been a proliferation of coups in Africa recently, largely concentrated in the Sahel region, and most in resource-rich countries. Assessing the effect of coups on mineral resources is perhaps less about the country and more about the type of resource. We look at Burkina Faso’s gold, Niger’s uranium and Gabon’s manganese. ..
