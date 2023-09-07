GUGU LOURIE: Africa benefits from the race towards a broadband future
MTN, Vodacom and Liquid vie to deliver to a continent hungry for connectivity
07 September 2023 - 05:00
In the ever-evolving telecom landscape, Africa is witnessing an intense rivalry between two industry giants. MTN and Vodacom are gearing up for a broadband battle that will shape the continent’s digital future.
On the surface, the battle pits MTN’s Bayobab open-access network against Vodacom in partnership with Amazon’s Project Kuiper. The stage is set for an exciting competition that ultimately promises to connect Africa’s untapped areas...
