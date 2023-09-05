Vodacom to push satellite connectivity with new Amazon deal
In far-flung areas, satellite is the cheapest, most reliable form of access due to the unavailability of mobile and fibre internet access
05 September 2023 - 16:33
Vodacom is looking to extend its network coverage through a new deal with US tech giant Amazon. Together with its UK-based parent, Vodafone, the group is looking to plug the holes in areas in which it does not have 4G and 5G coverage, using Amazon’s network of satellites.
While much investment is going into fibre, that is taking place mainly in large cities and metros. In far-flung areas, satellite is the cheapest, most reliable form of access. Much of this comes down to the unavailability of mobile and fibre internet access in these places...
