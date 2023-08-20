Fibre deal thumbs down ‘surprising’, says MTN
Competition Commission's decision seen as puzzling given global consolidation
MTN Group CEO Ralph Mupita says the Competition Commission’s decision to prohibit the merger of Vodacom’s fibre business with that of Vumatel and Dark Fibre Africa was surprising considering global consolidation in the telecoms industry and as only a few local companies are able to continue to invest in infrastructure.
“I think we were surprised by the ruling. I think the part that surprises us particularly, is looking at fixed wireless access and fibre as markets in and of themselves. We always looked at it as forms of technology to get to customers. Our position on consolidation still remains intact and in fact has been reinforced by what we are seeing in other markets.”..
