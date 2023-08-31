Vodacom deal with Eskom aims to ease energy crisis
Collaboration delivers a virtual wheeling framework, which all businesses can use
31 August 2023 - 18:57
Vodacom hopes a new agreement with power utility Eskom will help to increase electricity on the national grid while at the same pushing its goal to source its energy from renewable sources.
Ultimately, SA’s largest mobile operator is looking to put in place measures that will help to reduce incidents of load-shedding and power uncertainty for its operations, which have bled billions of rand due to the energy crisis...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.