ON THE MONEY
STUART THEOBALD: SA is a Brics minnow but a big NDB fish
Country plans outsize role in the one serious institution to emerge from Brics grouping, the New Development Bank
04 September 2023 - 05:00
Commentators are quick to play down the importance of SA in Brics. At one level, the grouping is heavily dominated by China, which has an economy more than twice the size of the other members’ combined. With SA making only a 0.4% contribution to nominal global GDP, it hardly adds much heft.
But in the one serious institution to have emerged from the Brics grouping so far, the New Development Bank (NDB), SA is playing an outsize role...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.