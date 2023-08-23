National

Maasdorp: No new members to Brics NDB

While the New Development Bank expands its currency fundraising amid sanctions, 15 countries hope for inclusion in the bank’s fold

23 August 2023
Leslie Maasdorp, the New Development Bank CFO. Picture: SUPPLIED.
The New Development Bank (NDB) of the Brics group of nations will not be announcing new members at the Brics summit this week, its CFO, Leslie Maasdorp, told Reuters on Wednesday.

The bank — which was set up in 2015 to give Brics members Brazil, Russia, India, China and SA a greater say in financing infrastructure than in Western-led institutions like the World Bank — is keen to attract new members to boost its capital base after US sanctions on Russia hobbled its lending.

The NDB, which now also has Egypt, Bangladesh and the UAE as shareholders, is under pressure to boost local currency fundraising and lending as the Brics nations seek to reduce dependence on the US dollar and develop the Brics bloc into a counterweight to the West.

“The process of ratifying new countries is happening at the discussion of the [Brics] leaders, which they are having without us as the bank,” Maasdorp told Reuters in an interview on the sidelines of the summit.

“There will be no announcements this week,” he said, adding that it was “likely” there would be more new members applying this year, but that the timing was dependent on political processes in the countries that want to join.

At least 15 potential new member countries — including Saudi Arabia, Algeria and Argentina — are under consideration by the governments that are the bank’s shareholders, Maasdorp said.

The NDB is registering an Indian rupee bond programme worth $2.5bn over five years, after it issued its first South African rand bond last week, Maasdorp also said on Wednesday during a panel discussion.

The size of the first issuance, expected to be later this year, is still under discussion, he told Reuters afterwards

The bank will register a Brazilian real bond programme “when appropriate” and hopes to issue in Russian roubles in the “medium term” under a 100-billion rouble ($1.06bn) programme it set up in 2019, Maasdorp told the panel. He added it cannot issue rouble debt at the moment due to sanctions.

The NDB has already raised $4.5bn this year and will raise at least $8bn by the end of the year, Maasdorp told Reuters, adding that it is working on issuing a second US dollar “benchmark” bond and one or two more Chinese yuan issuances, with the sizes and maturities yet to be decided. 

Reuters

‘Little consensus’ reached on Brics currency, says Standard Bank boss

Strong views were expressed on bloc currency, says Sim Tshabalala
National
17 hours ago

SA to use Brics summit to push for own-currency trade

Brics representative in SA Anil Sooklal says ‘We have a multipolar global trading system today far different from the trading system of 20 years ago’
World
1 day ago

What to expect from the Brics summit

Leaders of countries that account for more than a quarter of the global economy meet in SA this week
World
2 days ago
