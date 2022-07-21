×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Columnists

HILARY JOFFE: So much for the Brics bank’s jumping through the hoops

SA has derived little economic benefit from joining the bloc, just diplomatic damage over Russia

BL Premium
21 July 2022 - 19:11

Ratings agency Fitch’s decision this week to downgrade the New Development Bank (NDB) was a timely reminder that the bank is the only concrete benefit SA has derived from its membership of the rogue’s gallery that is the Brics bloc (Brazil, Russia, India, China, SA).

While the ANC has been trying hard to try to explain why SA’s government refused to condemn Russian’s invasion of Ukraine, the bank has been jumping through hoops to bypass its Russian connection so that it can retain its access to markets. Without that it would  be unable to keep providing the cheap loans from which SA has benefited to the tune of almost $3bn so far...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.