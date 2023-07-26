WANDILE SIHLOBO: Recent rains will ensure a good wheat crop in Western Cape
A sizeable domestic harvest helps in these fragile grain trade times
26 July 2023 - 05:00
The recent rains across SA have been favourable for the 2023/24 season’s winter wheat. The wheat crop is mostly in good condition in the Western Cape, a province that accounts for more than two-thirds of plantings.
The heavy rains in June in the province, which damaged infrastructure, had a minimal adverse effect on the overall winter wheatlands. Admittedly, certain areas received excessive moisture that may have stunted crops in some fields...
