PETER BRUCE: So dark horse Mashatile will replace Ramaphosa. Seriously?
It is much too early to have the deputy president running SA by 2024
Maybe I missed something. Suddenly the conventional wisdom, the de rigueur position to take when asked what happens after the election in or around May next year is that President Cyril Ramaphosa will resign and deputy president Paul Mashatile will be swept into the highest office in the land by an enthusiastic ruling party.
Seriously? Well even this newspaper seemed to think so in its editorial comment last Monday. “It is now obvious that Paul Mashatile, the ANC and country’s deputy president, is on a campaign trail to replace his fatigued boss, Cyril Ramaphosa, as the head of the republic,” the editorial began...
