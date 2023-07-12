Paul Mashatile should sack his personnel-protection misfits who beat two civilians on a public road and were filmed at it
12 July 2023 - 05:00
Deputy President Paul Mashatile. Picture: LEON SADIKI/BLOOMBERG
At last, the bullies who moonlight as presidential protection services have been suspended with full pay. This is while they await their fate: dismissal,prosecution or more appropriately both.
A dozen of these misfits were caught on video brutalising two men on the freeway a week ago. One of the victims was beaten unconsciousness by the suspects, who have been identified as the protectors of Deputy President Paul Mashatile. It has emerged he was not with them, which means there was no danger facing the deputy president.
Quite rightly, South Africans of all races were outraged by this human rights abuse. It is disappointing that Mashatile’s office has been slow in condemning this dastardly deed and distancing him from this barbarism. Equally wanting has been the response of national police commissioner FanieMasemola in playing down this despicable act.
It is refreshing, however, that Mashatile, who has been under pressure from his ANC opponents since assuming office, has finally condemned this behaviour of those charged with his security.
These are not his direct employees or personal and political appointees. They are given to him.
Distancing himself from their conduct is a first but minor step. He needs to do more: sack them as his detail. Better late than never.
EDITORIAL: Better late than never
Paul Mashatile should sack his personnel-protection misfits who beat two civilians on a public road and were filmed at it
At last, the bullies who moonlight as presidential protection services have been suspended with full pay. This is while they await their fate: dismissal, prosecution or more appropriately both.
A dozen of these misfits were caught on video brutalising two men on the freeway a week ago. One of the victims was beaten unconsciousness by the suspects, who have been identified as the protectors of Deputy President Paul Mashatile. It has emerged he was not with them, which means there was no danger facing the deputy president.
Quite rightly, South Africans of all races were outraged by this human rights abuse. It is disappointing that Mashatile’s office has been slow in condemning this dastardly deed and distancing him from this barbarism. Equally wanting has been the response of national police commissioner Fanie Masemola in playing down this despicable act.
It is refreshing, however, that Mashatile, who has been under pressure from his ANC opponents since assuming office, has finally condemned this behaviour of those charged with his security.
These are not his direct employees or personal and political appointees. They are given to him.
Distancing himself from their conduct is a first but minor step. He needs to do more: sack them as his detail. Better late than never.
EDITORIAL: Paul Mashatile makes his play for power
EDITORIAL: Marginalisation at the root of rioting
EDITORIAL: No to tariff hike, yes to competitiveness
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Ramaphosa says Mashatile is not on his way out
Mashatile backtracks on plot claim after meeting Ramaphosa
ANC admits to problems with blue-light brigades
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.