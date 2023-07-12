JOHAN STEYN: An artificial intelligence strategy has become vital for business leaders
AI is not merely a technological embellishment but an enabler of strategies for every corner of an organisation
Artificial intelligence (AI) has emerged as a powerful tool for businesses. Business leaders should recognise that AI is not merely a technological add-on but a strategic enabler that can reshape their entire organisation. A comprehensive AI strategy is essential for successfully implementing AI in any business.
Before diving into AI implementation, it is crucial to assess the organisation’s readiness for AI adoption. Data availability and quality, technology infrastructure, skills and in-house expertise are important initial considerations. Leaders have to prepare for potential barriers and challenges, including cultural resistance, lack of awareness and understanding as well as regulatory and ethical considerations. ..
