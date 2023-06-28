Central bankers meeting in Portugal are signalling their firm intention to continue fighting stubborn inflation
Group revenue rose 17% in year to end-March amid poor ambient economy, dominated by load-shedding
The continent’s riches have become a lifeline for the Russian economy
‘John Steenhuisen, his dream of being a president will never happen,’ the ANC KwaZulu-Natal secretary says
Naspers will wind down the cross-shareholding structure with Amsterdam-listed Prosus
Business Day TV speaks to Investec economist Lara Hodes
Constitutional Court rules parliament did not comply with constitutional obligation to consult public and affected stakeholders
Controls were eased in a rush to disburse the funds, leading to likely fraud, waste or abuse
After the team for the Test against the Wallabies is announced, they intend flying out 15 players to Auckland either that day or the next
Near-drought conditions present a huge challenge to Mexico’s beverage industry
By 2024’s Youth Month, SA would have had its general elections and we will be reviewing the results.
A really important factor over the past few elections has been voting patterns among the youth. The cohort has played a significant role in SA politics over the past century, and there is no reason why that should be different today. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
YACOOB ABBA OMAR: Unplug your ears, unglue your eyes
As the 2024 polls near, parties need to consider the youth’s attitudes to the news and media
By 2024’s Youth Month, SA would have had its general elections and we will be reviewing the results.
A really important factor over the past few elections has been voting patterns among the youth. The cohort has played a significant role in SA politics over the past century, and there is no reason why that should be different today. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.