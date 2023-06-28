Opinion / Columnists

YACOOB ABBA OMAR: Unplug your ears, unglue your eyes

As the 2024 polls near, parties need to consider the youth’s attitudes to the news and media

28 June 2023 - 05:00 Yacoob Abba Omar

By 2024’s Youth Month, SA would have had its general elections and we will be reviewing the results. 

A really important factor over the past few elections has been voting patterns among the youth. The cohort has played a significant role in SA politics over the past century, and there is no reason why that should be different today. ..

