Sitting through the funeral ceremony of a recently departed friend and anti-apartheid activist, my mind started dwelling on the meaning of patriotism. During the most trying moments of our activism in the ’80s we comforted ourselves that the sacrifices we were making were for the struggle.
Was the struggle a form of patriotism, where we sacrificed all — our youth, careers, lives, families — and endured torture, exile and imprisonment for the love of our country? And if that was the case, why are we South Africans not experiencing a similar animating impulse that leads us to throw all our passions into today’s struggles, for the love of our country? ..
YACOOB ABBA OMAR: Patriotism is about love of one’s people, not hatred of others
Unity across classes, parties and generations is vital to tackling the challenges facing the nation
