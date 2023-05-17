As surprising growth in US crude inventories couples with uncertain economic data from the US and China, oil prices remain in a state of uneasy stability
Imagine the scene: President John Steenhuisen takes the oath of office at the head of a crime-fighting, corruption-busting, economy-growing alliance after the 2024 election. And within days the sagacity of the title of the book Marriages of Inconvenience, edited by my colleague Susan Booysen, hits home.
Experience of coalitions in local government has resulted in two tendencies in SA. The first, embodied by the DA, is that the way to wrest power from the ANC — even when the latter has the largest share of the votes and seats — is to cobble together an alliance of other minority parties. It is therefore in its interest to laud the virtues of coalition politics. ..
YACOOB ABBA OMAR: Political configurations and what is in the firmament
The ANC and DA approach coalitions differently, but other dynamics will rule in the 2024 elections
