Opinion / Columnists

YACOOB ABBA OMAR: Political configurations and what is in the firmament

The ANC and DA approach coalitions differently, but other dynamics will rule in the 2024 elections

BL Premium
17 May 2023 - 05:00 Yacoob Abba Omar

Imagine the scene: President John Steenhuisen takes the oath of office at the head of a crime-fighting, corruption-busting, economy-growing alliance after the 2024 election. And within days the sagacity of the title of the book Marriages of Inconvenience, edited by my colleague Susan Booysen, hits home.  

Experience of coalitions in local government has resulted in two tendencies in SA. The first, embodied by the DA, is that the way to wrest power from the ANC — even when the latter has the largest share of the votes and seats — is to cobble together an alliance of other minority parties. It is therefore in its interest to laud the virtues of coalition politics. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.