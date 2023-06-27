Opinion / Columnists

MICHAEL BLEBY: When consultants go rogue: PwC Australia in free fall

Global consulting firm sold confidential government information, senate committee finds

27 June 2023 - 05:00 Michael Bleby

A global consulting firm goes rogue and sells confidential government information, gets caught out and pledges not to do it again. PwC Australia then engages in a slow crumbling as the “one bad apple” explanation turns into a whole barrel, with 63 people having received at least one internal email containing confidential information — including the CEO.

Politicians flog it publicly, clients desert it and the firm becomes a YouTube parody of its former self. The CEO will now leave the firm early, nine partners are on leave and the Australian federal police have started a criminal investigation...

