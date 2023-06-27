MICHAEL BLEBY: When consultants go rogue: PwC Australia in free fall

Equity markets are a little higher early in the session after what has been a tough couple of weeks
World’s largest mining company tells how it intends to reach net-zero emissions
The ICJ comprises 15 judges elected by the UN General Assembly and the Security Council for nine-year terms
Stellenbosch University’s language battles raise questions over the rationality of our new society's most cherished concepts
SA’s largest coal miner hit by logistical challenges, high inflation and lower prices
Social relief of distress handouts have ‘zero impact on jobs’ and should be allocated to informal sector to spur growth
Constitutional Court rules parliament did not comply with constitutional obligation to consult public and affected stakeholders
Prigozhin had said on Saturday he was going to Belarus under a deal brokered by its president, Alexander Lukashenko
SA golfer wins BMW International Open in Munich
This July, Natural Selection, the conservation-focused safari operator welcomes another new escape, in the shape of North Island Okavango
A global consulting firm goes rogue and sells confidential government information, gets caught out and pledges not to do it again. PwC Australia then engages in a slow crumbling as the “one bad apple” explanation turns into a whole barrel, with 63 people having received at least one internal email containing confidential information — including the CEO.
Politicians flog it publicly, clients desert it and the firm becomes a YouTube parody of its former self. The CEO will now leave the firm early, nine partners are on leave and the Australian federal police have started a criminal investigation...
