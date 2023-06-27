Opinion / Columnists

JOHAN STEYN: Getting C-suites ready for AI

A report found that only 41% of executives felt they had a good understanding of artificial intelligence

27 June 2023 - 15:18 Johan Steyn

Organisations that want to thrive in the era of artificial intelligence (AI) must ensure their C-suite leaders are adequately prepared to navigate the challenges and leverage the opportunities it presents. 

In my consulting work, I have often seen how senior execs simply outsource the business strategy around the most powerful technology humans have ever created to the dark corners of their IT departments. Their technologists will want to “AI everything” while there is often no strategic alignment or even common sense involved...

