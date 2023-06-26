The bullion hovers close to three-month lows as traders assess prospects that the Fed will keep tightening policy
Why are things in SA not a lot worse? The doom and gloom are palpable across the media and when talking to both business and government counterparts. Yet last week, trading updates from banks indicated record earnings.
Earlier this month, GDP figures showed the economy is now bigger than it was pre-Covid, despite the first quarter having experienced record load-shedding. Trade statistics show we are exporting and importing more than ever, with exports dominating over the past three years. These are not the signs of a country imploding, though the rhetoric around it would leave you expecting it to be...
STUART THEOBALD: Why are things in SA not a lot worse?
Our GDP and trade figures are not signs of a country imploding
