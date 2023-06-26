Opinion / Columnists

STUART THEOBALD: Why are things in SA not a lot worse?

Our GDP and trade figures are not signs of a country imploding

BL Premium
26 June 2023 - 05:00

Why are things in SA not a lot worse? The doom and gloom are palpable across the media and when talking to both business and government counterparts. Yet last week, trading updates from banks indicated record earnings.

Earlier this month, GDP figures showed the economy is now bigger than it was pre-Covid, despite the first quarter having experienced record load-shedding. Trade statistics show we are exporting and importing more than ever, with exports dominating over the past three years. These are not the signs of a country imploding, though the rhetoric around it would leave you expecting it to be...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.