Opinion / Columnists

HILARY JOFFE: Fixing the work visa shambles would boost the growth rate

System needs to be rejigged, as the Msimang inquiry recommends

BL Premium
23 June 2023 - 05:00 Hilary Joffe

There are four different types of visas that enable SA to import skilled workers. The government issued a total of just over 25,000 across all four visa types from 2014-2021, an average of just 3,600 each year.

SA Revenue Service data shows 6,000 individual taxpayers emigrated in 2022. The number of skilled foreigners immigrating to SA therefore falls far short even of replenishing the number of skilled locals emigrating each year. It doesn’t even begin to close the skills gap. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.