Brent futures slide 51c amid warnings about more interest rate hikes in the US
Summit for a New Global Financing Pact highlights global finance challenges
Lesotho notifies SA government of accident in a ventilation shaft at Virginia mine in Welkom, Free State
Former secretary-general is a good organiser and will make an important addition to the EFF’s high command
Serame Taukobong talks about where he sees company’s place in market as an infrastructure player
Business Day TV speaks to Financial Mail's Rob Rose
Business Day TV speaks to InfoDocs founder and CEO Joshua Alexandre
US Coast Guard's announcement brings grim end to international search for vessel in North Atlantic
With four words, he spurred Temba Bavuma into making a ton
Dedication to a bleak and nihilistic vision of humanity
There are four different types of visas that enable SA to import skilled workers. The government issued a total of just over 25,000 across all four visa types from 2014-2021, an average of just 3,600 each year.
SA Revenue Service data shows 6,000 individual taxpayers emigrated in 2022. The number of skilled foreigners immigrating to SA therefore falls far short even of replenishing the number of skilled locals emigrating each year. It doesn’t even begin to close the skills gap. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
HILARY JOFFE: Fixing the work visa shambles would boost the growth rate
System needs to be rejigged, as the Msimang inquiry recommends
There are four different types of visas that enable SA to import skilled workers. The government issued a total of just over 25,000 across all four visa types from 2014-2021, an average of just 3,600 each year.
SA Revenue Service data shows 6,000 individual taxpayers emigrated in 2022. The number of skilled foreigners immigrating to SA therefore falls far short even of replenishing the number of skilled locals emigrating each year. It doesn’t even begin to close the skills gap. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.