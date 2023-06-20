JONATHAN COOK: Creating jobs requires fertile soil for small businesses to survive and grow

Chinese rate cuts fail to boost oil markets, while concerns over supply rebound and global demand imbalance continue
The Warsaw affair cost us dearly in reputation and rand
Terminal operator seeks emergency supplies to meet shortfall after fallout with Vita Gas
President to host a joint working visit by prime ministers of the Netherlands and Denmark
The building materials group aims to meet customer demand and enhance operational efficiency with the acquisition
The aim of the fund is to find new ways to deal with challenges ‘where solutions do not yet exist’
It is critical that the continent responsibly manages its interface with the global community
Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg confirms leaders will not invite Ukraine to join the military alliance at a summit in Vilnius next month
Victory over World Cup semifinalists Morocco gives SA hope in Ivory Coast
You can have a seven-seat SUV, hot hatch, bakkie and more for about R500,000
World Bank economist Jacques Morisset writes that the net rate of entry of new firms in SA is about 60% lower than in countries with similar income levels. He says the economy lacks dynamism.
Every time I travel through the rest of Africa or overseas I notice the contrast in the exuberant buzz of little companies. SA has been very successful in creating big companies, but we need more lovely family businesses that employ 50 or so people and provide quality goods and services. The numbers do not support the image of an entrepreneurial nation. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
JONATHAN COOK: Creating jobs requires fertile soil for small businesses to survive and grow
World Bank economist Jacques Morisset writes that the net rate of entry of new firms in SA is about 60% lower than in countries with similar income levels. He says the economy lacks dynamism.
Every time I travel through the rest of Africa or overseas I notice the contrast in the exuberant buzz of little companies. SA has been very successful in creating big companies, but we need more lovely family businesses that employ 50 or so people and provide quality goods and services. The numbers do not support the image of an entrepreneurial nation. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.