PETER BRUCE: Ramaphosa’s New Deal turned out to be a mass of hot air

On coming to power, the president made promises he has abjectly failed to keep

22 June 2023 - 05:01 Peter Bruce

SA is a constant education. I spent a day last week in the vast Eastern Cape township of Mdantsane, between East London and King William’s Town. I came away strangely cheerful, happy that the society I count myself a part of is, at its heart, good, hopeful and modest.

Without spoiling a column I want to write another day, I visited schools in the township and spent a few hours in a tent with about 300 people listening to speeches and salutations and congratulations. Our society has so many layers, and the ANC is so deeply woven into all of them it is hard to imagine how the governing party can be unstitched from it all...

