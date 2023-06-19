Opinion / Columnists

BRIAN KANTOR: How the Fed rescued the rand

By dealing effectively with an inflation surge the central bank improved the outlook for SA interest rates and currency

19 June 2023 - 05:00

The rand recovered strongly this month — by about 7% against the dollar — and performed similarly against the Aussie dollar and an index of emerging market currencies.

This was after the rand weakened through much of the year, and it weakened a further 3% when the Reserve Bank increased interest rates unexpectedly and sharply by 50 basis points on May 25. Since June 1, the currency has recovered, as interest rates in SA have fallen sharply.   ..

