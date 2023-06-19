With no obvious catalyst on the horizon, traders prefer to trade the ranges and not fully commit to a breakout, analyst says
If WP had not been involved in URC longer than other franchises, they would have won domestic trophy
The decision over the Sunrise Energy Terminal comes just months after the competition watchdog found it exploited its market dominance
President to host a joint working visit by prime ministers of the Netherlands and Denmark
Demand for self-storage remains in most economic cycles, the company says
Freight forwarders group worried about readiness of SA’s transport and logistics networks to handle higher volumes of goods under the trade deal
Attention economy still rewards companies willing to flout conventions of polite society
The UK’s House of Commons is due to vote on a damning report that found Boris Johnson deliberately misled parliament
The team becomes just the fifth one to amass the number of victories, joining Ferrari, McLaren, Mercedes and Williams
The rand recovered strongly this month — by about 7% against the dollar — and performed similarly against the Aussie dollar and an index of emerging market currencies.
This was after the rand weakened through much of the year, and it weakened a further 3% when the Reserve Bank increased interest rates unexpectedly and sharply by 50 basis points on May 25. Since June 1, the currency has recovered, as interest rates in SA have fallen sharply. ..
BRIAN KANTOR: How the Fed rescued the rand
By dealing effectively with an inflation surge the central bank improved the outlook for SA interest rates and currency
