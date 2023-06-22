Federal Reserve chair says more rates hikes are likely after hitting the pause button earlier this month
Rand not out of the woods yet, and a rate hike can't be ruled out
SA, Zambia and Zimbabwe join forces to seize two helicopters bought with funds laundered from the Zambian government
Former secretary-general is a good organiser and will make an important addition to the EFF’s high command
Road safety agency urges young South Africans to participate in debates to shape policies that can save lives
Business Day TV speaks to Chinese consul general in Johannesburg, Tang Zhongdong
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Dov Slowatek, CEO and founder of SavvySaver
Eleventh package of sanctions punishes firms accuses of circumvention
Pool B’s peril at the World Cup goes beyond the usual suspects, and the last group stage game against Tonga could be the crucial one for the Boks.
Researchers at Danone are adding probiotics to food products to make them healthier
Hydrogen diplomacy has intensified in recent years, and the EU is outpacing other competitors — including the US — on the green hydrogen front in Africa, which has been flagged for its potential to produce up to 50-million tonnes a year by 2050, at or below $1.09/kg.
A joint EU/AU report recently noted that Africa has “extraordinary green hydrogen potential”, and a 2022 study by the European Investment Bank concluded that Africa is worthy of a €1-trillion investment in green hydrogen, which could make the continent an international energy powerhouse. ..
GRACELIN BASKARAN: EU upping investment in Africa Green Hydrogen Alliance
Intensification of hydrogen diplomacy could prove a boon for Sub-Saharan Africa
