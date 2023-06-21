Opinion

CHRISTO VAN DER RHEEDE: Poor governance is at the root of agriculture’s challenges

If the sector can no longer provide food security, imports will not be a viable alternative

21 June 2023 - 05:00 Christo van der Rheede

Most sectors of the SA economy find themselves navigating choppy waters in the current economic climate, which could fairly be described as exhibiting worrying signs of stagflation: a low-growth and high-inflation environment.

There is no denying that some of the challenges our economy has faced in recent years are global in nature. The effect of Covid-19 was deep and cutting, and recovery was always going to be tough from such a significant external shock. The invasion of Ukraine by Russia worsened established supply chain issues and pushed prices for certain commodities yet higher...

