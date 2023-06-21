Despite Chinese demand concerns, expectations of a more assertive Fed and potential US crude stockpile reductions boost oil futures
Board vacancies should be filled to address accountability deficit
The high court rescinds far-reaching judgment that scuppered minister’s plans for determining where doctors work
Business Day TV spoke to Bob Wekesa, deputy director of the African Center for the Study of the US at the Wits Centre for journalism
Retailer has too many moving parts and is thus unlikely to be able to come up with a quick fix
The BER’s retailer confidence and profitability indices fell to their lowest levels since mid 2020, when hard Covid-19 lockdowns were in place
Absa is working on power projects for more than 2,000MW with R45bn in projects to come
Gunmen reportedly opened fire on restaurant and petrol station near Eli settlement
Flyhalf likely to take his place in the Rugby Championship opener
Countries should look to US’s zero-tolerance approach, Iata executive says
Most sectors of the SA economy find themselves navigating choppy waters in the current economic climate, which could fairly be described as exhibiting worrying signs of stagflation: a low-growth and high-inflation environment.
There is no denying that some of the challenges our economy has faced in recent years are global in nature. The effect of Covid-19 was deep and cutting, and recovery was always going to be tough from such a significant external shock. The invasion of Ukraine by Russia worsened established supply chain issues and pushed prices for certain commodities yet higher...
CHRISTO VAN DER RHEEDE: Poor governance is at the root of agriculture’s challenges
If the sector can no longer provide food security, imports will not be a viable alternative
