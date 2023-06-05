Opinion / Columnists

On the Money

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Gwede Mantashe adds another strand to the impossible narrative

Batten down the hatches until the fog has cleared

BL Premium
05 June 2023 - 05:05 PETER ATTARD MONTALTO

South Africans don’t think often enough of the counterfactual narratives on what a slightly different set of assumptions would lead to.

Take for instance department of mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe’s comments last week that the department is not responsible for the abysmal Fraser ranking of SA among mining jurisdictions. On one overly simplistic level he is, of course, right. The department isn’t surveyed as part of this sentiment-based indicator of mining executives...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.