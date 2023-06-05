Japan’s Nikkei surges 1.7% to stand above 32,000 for the first time since July 1990
South Africans don’t think often enough of the counterfactual narratives on what a slightly different set of assumptions would lead to.
Take for instance department of mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe’s comments last week that the department is not responsible for the abysmal Fraser ranking of SA among mining jurisdictions. On one overly simplistic level he is, of course, right. The department isn’t surveyed as part of this sentiment-based indicator of mining executives...
On the Money
PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Gwede Mantashe adds another strand to the impossible narrative
Batten down the hatches until the fog has cleared
