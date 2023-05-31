National

Transnet rail reforms do not go far enough, says Minerals Council

Private sector must be let in to help SA’s dysfunctional railway operator get back on track

31 May 2023 - 21:18 Hilary Joffe

The Minerals Council SA wants to see Transnet establish an independent rail network operator, similar to Eskom’s new independent transmission company, that would own SA’s railway lines and could raise its own capital and open up the market to private players.

Minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said earlier this week Transnet was working to establish a separate infrastructure manager within Transnet Freight Rail, which will enable third-party access to the core rail network — and that this would be in place by the end of October this year. ..

