Business Day TV speaks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments
Bid window 6 has left 50 renewable energy projects in limbo that could instead be put to work in municipalities
Private sector must be let in to help SA’s dysfunctional railway operator get back on track
Opposition parties decry the lack of action against Mzimuni Ngiba, who has received a salary while in jail for the past year
Business rescue practitioners Metis Advisory have unveiled a plan to save SA’s largest sugar producer
BankservAfrica Take-Home Pay Index highlights mounting pressure on SA’s already hard-pressed consumers
Stork’s butter spread label is misleading, court finds
Chinese fighter jet swerves in front of a US reconnaissance aeroplane over the South China Sea
The fifth seed looked back to his best against Carballes Baena, while the Kosovo Olympic authorities asked for disciplinary steps
The recall affects vehicles in SA and the US
The Minerals Council SA wants to see Transnet establish an independent rail network operator, similar to Eskom’s new independent transmission company, that would own SA’s railway lines and could raise its own capital and open up the market to private players.
Minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said earlier this week Transnet was working to establish a separate infrastructure manager within Transnet Freight Rail, which will enable third-party access to the core rail network — and that this would be in place by the end of October this year. ..
Transnet rail reforms do not go far enough, says Minerals Council
