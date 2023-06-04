It is hard to see a catalyst that will drive up stocks in the short term, strategist Craig Pheiffer says
Determining whether SA should invest in new nuclear energy could be one of the most controversial decisions for the government as it finalises plans for the energy mix of the future.
Despite criticism that the cost of building new nuclear power stations could not be justified compared with lower-cost options such as renewable energy and gas, mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe said in his budget speech that the department (DMRE) would issue a request for proposals for procurement of 2,500MW of nuclear energy (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/national/2023-05-31-mantashe-to-forge-ahead-with-procurement-of-2500mw-nuclear-power/) before the end of the year...
Climate body sees no place for new nuclear in SA energy mix
Despite Presidential Climate Commission’s energy stance, Mantashe says his department will call for proposals
