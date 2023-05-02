MICHAEL BLEBY: Giving a voice to First Nations people in a changing Australia

Business Day TV talks to Jacques Pretorius from Sinayo Securities
Negotiations must end either in a rebuff or in non-negotiable demands
As has been the trend recently, motorists driving diesel cars will enjoy a big fuel price cut in May, while petrol drivers will be hit with another hike.
Pravin Gordhan will discuss impasse over Transnet locomotives with his Chinese counterparts
Successive resignations at management level could signal boardroom trouble in the automotive and energy storage group
Manufacturing activity picked up slightly in April, though it is still below the 50-point mark that separates expansion from contraction
Trade unions to use talks with the government to reaffirm opposition to the pension reform
Players depend on their counties for just about everything they need, says former England star
There are political stirrings across the Indian Ocean. Australia is in a countdown to what could be its biggest step in righting more than 200 years of racial inequality.
Later in 2023 every citizen older than 18 years will vote on a proposal to change Australia’s constitution to establish the Voice, a consultative body giving the country’s First Nations people a formal way to advise parliament and the government on legislation and its effects on them.
It’s a big deal. The referendum was a promise of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s successful election campaign in 2022. His government is investing time and political capital in a change that would reshape the way this country of 25.4-million people thinks about the 812,000 indigenous population, accounting for 3.2% of the total.
That matters. A middle-class white suburban Gen Xer like me was taught at school that the country’s history started in 1788. The previous 65,000 years of inhabitation scored barely a mention, and even then never in an equal way.
But things have been changing. In 1990 the country’s highest court overturned the notion that indigenous people had no recognisable ownership, or title, to the land they occupied.
This is part of the reason why Australia is now a place where political, civic and corporate events routinely start with an acknowledgment of country, a spoken greeting recognising the traditional owners of the land and elders past, present and emerging.
That alone marks a change from the country I left as a graduate in 1994 and returned to 17 years later. My children’s generation has grown up with these ritual acknowledgments and has a much deeper awareness of white Australia’s debt to black Australia than my own.
The historical debts are clear. Life expectancy for indigenous men of 71.6 years is 8.6 years shorter than for nonindigenous men. The 75.6-year average for indigenous women is 7.8 years shorter than for nonindigenous women.
Education and employment levels are lower for indigenous Australians than nonindigenous, levels of congenital or acquired disability are higher; rates of reported physical harm to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are three times the rate of the total population; the rate of imprisonment of indigenous youth is 22 times higher than that of nonindigenous youth.
Yet when television ads started last week for the #YES23 campaign they made little mention of the Voice proposal itself, only of the need for constitutional recognition of the people who inhabited this continent long before any Europeans turned up in boats.
History encourages the Yes campaign to be cautious. Since Australia’s federation combined a group of disparate colonies into a single country in 1901 there have been 44 referendum attempts to make revisions to the constitution, but only eight have passed.
One of those, in 1967, was to give the federal government, rather than the individual states (provinces), the responsibility for making laws related to indigenous people, and to count them as citizens for the first time. The intention of the Voice for parliament is to focus policymakers — before they bring bills to become legislation — on whom they are making policy for, and its likely effects on them.
The referendum question deliberately leaves much of the details open. If the proposal passes, it will be up to parliament to legislate the structure and way the Voice will work.
However, a design draft lays out two structures. A 24-person national Voice would advise parliament and the executive government on policy matters of national significance to the social, economic and spiritual wellbeing of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people. A separate group of 35 local and regional Voices representing local communities would offer advice at local and state level.
Governments would have an obligation to take advice from the Voice, but not to act on it. The Voice would have no veto over legislation.
A risk for the referendum, due to be held between October and December — as was the case with the failed 1999 attempt to become a republic — is that people who don’t think the proposal goes far enough or fast enough ally with those who want no change at all, which could sink it.
And while the question of a republic hasn’t gone away — it’s flaring up again around the coronation of King Charles this coming weekend — the Albanese government says reconciliation with indigenous Australians is its priority.
But over the next six months Australia faces a choice — and in particular, the Gen Xers and Baby Boomers who grew up learning a one-sided history — about how much of their past they are willing to question to write a better future.
• Bleby is a senior reporter with The Australian Financial Review, based in Melbourne.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
MICHAEL BLEBY: Giving a voice to First Nations people in a changing Australia
The government will be obliged to take advice from the consultative body, but not to act on it
There are political stirrings across the Indian Ocean. Australia is in a countdown to what could be its biggest step in righting more than 200 years of racial inequality.
Later in 2023 every citizen older than 18 years will vote on a proposal to change Australia’s constitution to establish the Voice, a consultative body giving the country’s First Nations people a formal way to advise parliament and the government on legislation and its effects on them.
It’s a big deal. The referendum was a promise of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s successful election campaign in 2022. His government is investing time and political capital in a change that would reshape the way this country of 25.4-million people thinks about the 812,000 indigenous population, accounting for 3.2% of the total.
That matters. A middle-class white suburban Gen Xer like me was taught at school that the country’s history started in 1788. The previous 65,000 years of inhabitation scored barely a mention, and even then never in an equal way.
But things have been changing. In 1990 the country’s highest court overturned the notion that indigenous people had no recognisable ownership, or title, to the land they occupied.
This is part of the reason why Australia is now a place where political, civic and corporate events routinely start with an acknowledgment of country, a spoken greeting recognising the traditional owners of the land and elders past, present and emerging.
That alone marks a change from the country I left as a graduate in 1994 and returned to 17 years later. My children’s generation has grown up with these ritual acknowledgments and has a much deeper awareness of white Australia’s debt to black Australia than my own.
The historical debts are clear. Life expectancy for indigenous men of 71.6 years is 8.6 years shorter than for nonindigenous men. The 75.6-year average for indigenous women is 7.8 years shorter than for nonindigenous women.
Education and employment levels are lower for indigenous Australians than nonindigenous, levels of congenital or acquired disability are higher; rates of reported physical harm to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are three times the rate of the total population; the rate of imprisonment of indigenous youth is 22 times higher than that of nonindigenous youth.
Yet when television ads started last week for the #YES23 campaign they made little mention of the Voice proposal itself, only of the need for constitutional recognition of the people who inhabited this continent long before any Europeans turned up in boats.
History encourages the Yes campaign to be cautious. Since Australia’s federation combined a group of disparate colonies into a single country in 1901 there have been 44 referendum attempts to make revisions to the constitution, but only eight have passed.
One of those, in 1967, was to give the federal government, rather than the individual states (provinces), the responsibility for making laws related to indigenous people, and to count them as citizens for the first time. The intention of the Voice for parliament is to focus policymakers — before they bring bills to become legislation — on whom they are making policy for, and its likely effects on them.
The referendum question deliberately leaves much of the details open. If the proposal passes, it will be up to parliament to legislate the structure and way the Voice will work.
However, a design draft lays out two structures. A 24-person national Voice would advise parliament and the executive government on policy matters of national significance to the social, economic and spiritual wellbeing of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people. A separate group of 35 local and regional Voices representing local communities would offer advice at local and state level.
Governments would have an obligation to take advice from the Voice, but not to act on it. The Voice would have no veto over legislation.
A risk for the referendum, due to be held between October and December — as was the case with the failed 1999 attempt to become a republic — is that people who don’t think the proposal goes far enough or fast enough ally with those who want no change at all, which could sink it.
And while the question of a republic hasn’t gone away — it’s flaring up again around the coronation of King Charles this coming weekend — the Albanese government says reconciliation with indigenous Australians is its priority.
But over the next six months Australia faces a choice — and in particular, the Gen Xers and Baby Boomers who grew up learning a one-sided history — about how much of their past they are willing to question to write a better future.
• Bleby is a senior reporter with The Australian Financial Review, based in Melbourne.
READ MORE BY MICHAEL BLEBY
MICHAEL BLEBY: Scrambling: New Zealand’s Hipkins seeks fresh policy recipes after Ardern
MICHAEL BLEBY: Gonna blow? Japan updates response plan for a Mount Fuji eruption
MICHAEL BLEBY: Sub standard? Australia takes a deep dive into defence
MICHAEL BLEBY: Broken record: Australia’s carbon debate plays a tune from 2009
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Australia’s reputation at risk if vote on Indigenous recognition fails
Australian PM advances Indigenous referendum
Aussie Indigenous group protests against industrial development at sacred site
Thousands take to the streets for Australia’s ‘Invasion Day’ protests
Australia beefs up laws to protect Aboriginal heritage sites
Aboriginal Australians triumph in fight to stop offshore gas project
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.