HILARY JOFFE: SA should not waste the gold boom

Gold was trading at more than $2,000/oz this week. It has gained almost 20% over the past six months, at a time when most would have expected rising US interest rates to drive the gold price down.
That seems to reflect a new appetite for gold by the world’s central banks, particularly emerging market central banks. Though SA is no longer the pre-eminent gold producer it once was, it should be nurturing its gold industry to ensure it can make the most of the trend.
The year 2022 was a record year for gold demand. The big swing factor was central bank purchases, which saw a record high of 1,136 tonnes, the World Gold Council reported. This was more than double the average for the past decade, and 800 tonnes of this was in the second half of the year.
In other words, it was after Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine and the financial sanctions that were imposed on Russia as a result — including on the foreign exchange reserves it holds in dollar-, euro- or yen-denominated assets.
On average over the past decade central bank purchases have ranged from 250 to 650 tonnes a year. The World Gold Council figures show much of the buying was by the central banks of emerging markets such as China and India. The trend has continued into this year. And as the market has recognised the trend, the gold price has rebounded — after a decline earlier in 2022, when US rates were rising.
‘Safe haven’
Gold is the traditional “safe haven” metal. Its price tends to rise when inflation danger (or recession) looms but then, as bond yields rise and advanced country central banks hike interest rates, gold becomes less attractive since it yields zero. The gold price had gained on inflation fears but then subsided, until it began jumping again late in 2022 just as the Fed was signalling rates would have to go higher for longer.
The big reason for the decoupling seems to have been the central bank buying spree. Emerging market central banks had since the global financial crisis been bumping up their gold reserves. These tend to be a far lower share of their total gold and foreign exchange reserves than in the US and the big European economies — 3.6% in China, for example, against over 60% in the US or Germany (and 12% in SA).
But they stepped up their buying in a big way in 2022. Financial sanctions against Russia were themselves a factor; countries can store their gold safely in vaults at home, whereas their foreign exchange reserves are held in foreign currency denominated bonds or bills and can easily be sanctioned.
Specifically, most official foreign exchange reserves tend to be held in dollar-, euro- or yen-denominated assets, because those are the large, liquid, easily traded, well developed financial markets where most central bankers have traditionally wanted to hold their reserves.
The sanctions on Russia prompted a rethink by many emerging market central banks about the composition and management of their reserves. Added to that, however, is the heightened fragmentation of the global economy, driven initially by the growing geopolitical divide between the US and China and more recently by the divides over the Russia-Ukraine war.
In that context, calls for “de-dollarisation” are growing. Some emerging market countries want to cut the dollar’s pre-eminence as a trading currency, to invoice and pay in renminbi or their own currencies rather than in dollars. And they want to challenge the world’s dependence on the dollar (or euro or yen) as the pre-eminent reserve currency.
Brazilian President Inacio Lula da Silva has been one of the leading voices on this, calling for an alternative to the dollar and supporting a Brics currency. Rockefeller International chair Ruchir Sharma pointed out an article in the Financial Times last week that it was not coincidental that among the top 10 central bank buyers are Russia, India and China, who are in talks with Brazil and SA on a Brics currency.
Emerging market central banks are looking at digital currencies too — including Zimbabwe, which according to media reports is contemplating a gold-backed currency, no doubt in the desperate hope some gold might make it more trustworthy.
If all this geopolitical repositioning marks a structural shift in the gold market, the next few years could be interesting for the metal. For SA, meanwhile, with the Fed’s moves and our own crises crashing the rand, the effect has been to take the gold price to a record of about R37,000/oz.
SA is no longer even in the top five of global gold producers. Annual production has fallen from more than 600 tonnes at its peak in 1993 to about 110 tonnes in 2022. But gold still employs about 93,000 people, and is still one of SA’s largest export earners. Many of its mines are running out of gold and/or becoming harder and more expensive to mine, and its miners have long looked abroad for expansion.
But even given those challenges SA’s gold industry could produce more, and attract more investment, if the environment were more conducive. Power and water disruptions have weighed on mining production across the industry. But they weigh particularly heavily on gold mines, given how deep they are.
Luckily gold flies out, rather than travelling by rail, so at least our gold exports don’t depend on Transnet. Power, water, infrastructure, crime and other constraints have prevented SA’s mining industry from taking full advantage of the commodities boom now waning. But gold is now waxing and SA should be making sure we don’t waste that opportunity too.
• Joffe is editor-at-large.
HILARY JOFFE: SA should not waste the gold boom
Though nowhere near the global leaders nowadays, gold still employs about 93,000 people and is still one of SA’s largest export earners
