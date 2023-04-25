Investors optimistic May Day travel will boost demand
Damage to the economy runs so deep it is unrealistic to expect any big reversal
The plan could jeopardise the country’s ability to secure financing for its just energy transition programme
Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail deputy editor and columnist Natasha Marrian
Executive pay monitored closely in a country afflicted by poverty and inequality
The index gauges the finances of households and their ability to cope with debt
Poor leadership can result in the downfall of institutions, organisations and even countries
UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres warns the conflict could ‘engulf whole region and beyond’
We need lots of matches against India to bale us out
Six months on, if anyone has identified the culprits in the Nord Stream blast, they are keeping it to themselves
A debate has emerged recently about dollar dominance, accelerating dedollarisation and initiatives to create common currencies in the Global South.
The history of money tells us that it does not need to be diversified by any specific combination of commodities (or other currencies) for it to function effectively as such. The Brics bloc of emerging economies could guarantee the value of a common currency and compute it as a combination of the rand, real, rupee, renminbi and rouble...
KAMAL RAMBURUTH: Brics common currency: finding an alternative to dollar dominance
A common currency could also be pegged according to reserves of a range of commodities
