Opinion

KAMAL RAMBURUTH: Brics common currency: finding an alternative to dollar dominance

A common currency could also be pegged according to reserves of a range of commodities

25 April 2023 - 05:00 Kamal Ramburuth

A debate has emerged recently about dollar dominance, accelerating dedollarisation and initiatives to create common currencies in the Global South.  

The history of money tells us that it does not need to be diversified by any specific combination of commodities (or other currencies) for it to function effectively as such. The Brics bloc of emerging economies could guarantee the value of a common currency and compute it as a combination of the rand, real, rupee, renminbi and rouble...

This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.