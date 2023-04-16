National

SA can’t afford to ‘backtrack’ on decarbonisation, says Busa

Europe’s coal use increase in 2022 ‘a temporary blip in global transition’

17 April 2023 - 05:00 Denene Erasmus

The SA business community has urged the government not to “run away from the international move towards decarbonisation”.

Speaking in a panel discussion at the presidential climate commission’s national colloquium on SA’s long-term electricity planning and the just energy transition, Business Unity SA (Busa) environment, energy and climate manager Happy Khambule said the world was undergoing an energy transition, moving from high-carbon emission energy sources to low-emission alternatives...

