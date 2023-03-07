Opinion / Columnists

NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: The intelligence of negotiation

AI bot successfully negotiates a better deal

BL Premium
07 March 2023 - 05:00 FUTUREWORLD

Dateline: March 3, 2025 A new era of negotiation has arrived thanks to the ground-breaking work of Silicon Valley start-up ContractBot. The bot, based on OpenAI’s ChatGPT functionality, uses advanced natural language processing, machine learning, and computer vision which enables it to process vast amounts of information quickly and accurately.

Today ContractBot announced that NEGbot has successfully negotiated with a big life insurance provider on behalf of a client to remove certain exclusions from their policy. The client, Jane Smith (name changed), had previously been denied full cover due to a pre-existing medical condition. However, NEGbot was able to demonstrate that the condition was well managed and did not pose a big risk, resulting in the successful negotiation...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.