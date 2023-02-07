The JSE tracked global peers weaker as investors assessed the US Federal Reserve’s next move
We need adults in the room who are pragmatic and not willing to put impact ahead of ideology
New off-the-shelf cadastral system is expected by the end of this year
Business Day TV speaks to Sunday Times reporter Franny Rabkin
SA mining has allocated R11bn on battery metals project
Duncan Wanblad bullish and ready to help fix SA’s crises
The Entrepreneurial SME airs every Tuesday at 8.30pm, starting February 7, on Channel 412
Thousands dead in Turkey and Syria after magnitude 7.8 quake hits, followed by a second hours later
The Proteas batsman is treating every game and series as if it is his last
We need to find the global trends that suit our country and ride them for all they’re worth
Futureworld brings you Mindbullets: News from the Future (https://mindbullets.futureworld.org/) to spark thinking about leadership, innovation and digital disruption. These fictitious scenarios aim to challenge conventional mindsets and promote understanding of the future context for business.
Dateline: January 29 2026..
NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Seeing the 3D future
Printed prescription lenses cut out the manufacturers
