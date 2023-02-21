Business Day TV speaks to Adrian Saville, investment specialist at Genera Capital and professor at GIBS
Department of trade, industry & competition is now an active participant in planning, development and management of the zones
Premier Lesufi says province will appoint six developers to construct 800 megawatt solar farm in Merafong
Some provinces will host their state of the province address and finance minister Enoch Godongwana will present this year’s budget
CEO and co-founder Schalk Malan says there is still ‘lots of gold in the mountain’ as the life insurer considers adding new financial services offerings
Key focus should be on the degree of deterioration of fiscal ratios due to downwards economic growth and revenue revisions
US president says Washington will stand with Ukraine as long as it takes
Leaders who need their jobs tend to play it safe, but those who believe they’ve got nothing to lose can be dangerous and effective
To start dissipating hatreds, it’s vital to understand the roots of the oldest conflict in history
Dateline: February 16 2037
It’s a fact: we are stuck on Earth indefinitely while our brave explorers are fighting for their lives on the moon, on Mars, and in the asteroid belt’s mining communities. The nightmare scenario, the Kessler Syndrome, that satellite operators and space agencies have warned about for years, materialised yesterday...
NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Nightmare in space
Rockets are grounded and space explorers stranded
