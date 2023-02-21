Opinion / Columnists

NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Nightmare in space

Rockets are grounded and space explorers stranded

21 February 2023 - 05:00 FUTUREWORLD

Dateline: February 16 2037

It’s a fact: we are stuck on Earth indefinitely while our brave explorers are fighting for their lives on the moon, on Mars, and in the asteroid belt’s mining communities. The nightmare scenario, the Kessler Syndrome, that satellite operators and space agencies have warned about for years, materialised yesterday...

This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.