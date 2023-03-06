Opinion / Columnists

GAVIN RICH: Huge crowd vs few protesters shows Stormers don’t belong to any faction

The franchise should always be separate from the elected officials appointed to oversee amateur rugby

06 March 2023 - 05:07 GAVIN RICH

It was a happening week in SA rugby — the Lions shook off the negativity surrounding them by winning twice, the Stormers wrapped up the SA Shield and completed a derby clean sweep in the United Rugby Championship. And the rugby supporters of the Cape won by more than 30,000 to 48 against the faction trying to keep the sport in the region back.

That was the count of one of my colleagues of the number of protesters who turned out to champion the cause of a group of disgruntled former Western Province office bearers and rugby politicians opposing the Saru administration of the union and the sale of Newlands...

