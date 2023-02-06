The jobs report lessened the risk of recession, but also suggested interest rates would have to rise further and stay up for longer
John Dobson winning the SA Coach of the Year award was as richly deserved as it was unsurprising, but analysis of the success achieved by the Stormers mentor would be incomplete without mention of the role played by Riaan Oberholzer.
In the early days of the SA Rugby Union (Saru) administration of Western Province, Dobson might well have had a few misgivings. Perhaps that was due to the role he had been forced to play before that. Dobson was effectively having to be the coach, director of rugby and CEO all rolled into one. Fireman too, for the administrators started so many fires that needed putting out...
GAVIN RICH: Dobson gets ahead by sticking to his lane
The Stormers coach John Dobson had to do everything, until Riaan Oberholzer arrived
