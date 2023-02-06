Opinion / Columnists

GAVIN RICH: Dobson gets ahead by sticking to his lane

The Stormers coach John Dobson had to do everything, until Riaan Oberholzer arrived

BL Premium
06 February 2023 - 05:00 GAVIN RICH

John Dobson winning the SA Coach of the Year award was as richly deserved as it was unsurprising, but analysis of the success achieved by the Stormers mentor would be incomplete without mention of the role played by Riaan Oberholzer.

In the early days of the SA Rugby Union (Saru) administration of Western Province, Dobson might well have had a few misgivings. Perhaps that was due to the role he had been forced to play before that. Dobson was effectively having to be the coach, director of rugby and CEO all rolled into one. Fireman too, for the administrators started so many fires that needed putting out...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.