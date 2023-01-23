Opinion / Columnists

GAVIN RICH: Anyone who thinks rugby can return to Newlands is living in Cloud Cuckoo Land

Forcing a rugby union to go under because of nostalgia is as selfish as thinking of preserving the rugby venue is impractical and ridiculous

23 January 2023 - 05:05 GAVIN RICH

Most people who travel to Rome will pay a visit to the Colosseum. Building was completed in 80 AD and part of the largest ancient amphitheatre ever built still stands in its original location. Millions have been spent restoring and preserving it.

Why am I starting a rugby column by talking about the Colosseum? The trigger was a media conference hosted by Stormers and Western Province (WP) bosses about the negative effect a bid led by former Springbok captain Wynand Claassen to have Newlands declared a heritage site could have on rugby in the Cape...

