As champion sports people and winning teams are fond of saying, it’s one thing to reach the top or win a title but quite another retaining a title and staying at the top of your game. Which is not to say that victory and the moment of triumph should not be celebrated, but a modicum of humility and respect for the vanquished is normally a worthwhile investment.
The Sunrisers Eastern Cape were not the best team through 10 rounds of the inaugural SA20 but they are worthy champions, which is a different thing. They took a while to click on the field but, having reached the semifinals, their captain’s century ensured they reached the final, and the “savvy” the franchise showed at the player auction helped them win it. ..
NEIL MANTHORP: Sunrisers not the best team but are worthy champions
