POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Premiers to address their provinces

Some provinces will host their state of the province address and finance minister Enoch Godongwana will present this year’s budget

19 February 2023 - 20:12 Thando Maeko

Some of SA’s provinces will hold their respective state of the province addresses this week following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address earlier in February.  

The week will begin with Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi giving his inaugural state of the province address on Monday after David Makhura resigned as premier in 2022 before being elected to the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC). Lesufi is expected to outline the province’s plans to mitigate the energy crisis and prevailing socioeconomic challenges and will also deal with the long-standing issue of e-tolls...

