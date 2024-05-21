Business

WATCH: Challenges hindering Africa’s growth potential

Business Day TV speaks to MTN Group CEO Ralph Mupita

21 May 2024 - 20:06
MTN Group CEO Ralph Mupita. Picture: ZIPHOZONKE LUSHABA
MTN Group CEO Ralph Mupita. Picture: ZIPHOZONKE LUSHABA

Business leaders, regulators and government officials recently gathered in Kigali, Rwanda, for the Africa CEO Forum to unpack challenges hindering growth in the continent. Business Day TV spoke to MTN Group CEO Ralph Mupita on the sidelines and discussed his vision for Africa moving forward.

Business leaders, regulators and government officials recently gathered in Kigali, Rwanda, for the Africa CEO Forum to unpack challenges hindering growth in the continent. Business Day TV spoke to MTN Group CEO Ralph Mupita on the sidelines and discussed his vision for Africa moving forward.

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.