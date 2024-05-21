MTN Group CEO Ralph Mupita. Picture: ZIPHOZONKE LUSHABA
Business leaders, regulators and government officials recently gathered in Kigali, Rwanda, for the Africa CEO Forum to unpack challenges hindering growth in the continent. Business Day TV spoke to MTN Group CEO Ralph Mupita on the sidelines and discussed his vision for Africa moving forward.
Business leaders, regulators and government officials recently gathered in Kigali, Rwanda for the Africa CEO Forum, to unpack some of the challenges hindering growth in the continent. Business Day TV spoke to MTN's Group CEO, Ralph Mupita on the sidelines and discussed his vision for Africa moving forward.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Challenges hindering Africa’s growth potential
Business Day TV speaks to MTN Group CEO Ralph Mupita
Business leaders, regulators and government officials recently gathered in Kigali, Rwanda, for the Africa CEO Forum to unpack challenges hindering growth in the continent. Business Day TV spoke to MTN Group CEO Ralph Mupita on the sidelines and discussed his vision for Africa moving forward.
Business leaders, regulators and government officials recently gathered in Kigali, Rwanda for the Africa CEO Forum, to unpack some of the challenges hindering growth in the continent. Business Day TV spoke to MTN's Group CEO, Ralph Mupita on the sidelines and discussed his vision for Africa moving forward.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.