JSC recommends Mandisa Maya for chief justice post
21 May 2024 - 20:23
The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) on Tuesday interviewed and recommended deputy chief justice Mandisa Maya for the post of chief justice. If appointed, she would be the first woman to hold the position in post-apartheid SA.
Maya was the only candidate for the job and was recommended to President Cyril Ramaphosa. If Ramaphosa accedes to the recommendation, she will take over from chief justice Raymond Zondo, who is retiring in August. ..
