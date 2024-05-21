Numsa tells members not to vote for ‘antiworker, xenophobic’ parties
21 May 2024 - 20:31
SA’s largest trade union, Numsa, has given its more than 450,000 members and the broader working class a shopping list of “antiworker” political parties they should not vote for, describing them as the “worst political butchers”.
It is thus up to workers which political parties they vote for in the 2024 general elections on May 29, but the DA, ActionSA, Freedom Front Plus, Patriotic Alliance, Build One SA, Rise Mzansi and ACDP are out...
