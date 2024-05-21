McLaren launches high-performance mountain e-bikes

The new McLaren e-bikes feature carbon-fibre construction and ride on Pirelli rubber. Picture: SUPPLIED
High-performance car brand McLaren has branched out by launching a range of limited edition electric bicycles.
Taking inspiration from the company’s low-slung sports cars, the four-model mountain bike range is designed by the same teams responsible for supercars such as the electrified McLaren Artura hybrid.
The first-ever McLaren e-bikes embrace signature McLaren attributes such as hand-laid carbon-fibre frames and next-generation electrification to deliver what the company terms “an authentically McLaren high-performance experience.”
The four models — Extreme 600W (R217,000), Extreme 250W (R198,000), Sport 600W (R162,000) and Sport 250W (R144,000) — reinforce the link to the brand’s supercars with digital displays the graphics of which mimic those of the cars’ driver displays. Telemetry information including speed, battery life and range is shown on a full colour LCD panel on the handlebars.
The Extreme 600W and Extreme 250W feature SRAM a wireless XX Eagle Transmission 12-speed drivetrain, and the Sport 600W and Sport 250W feature a mechanical SRAM GX Eagle 12-speed drivetrain.
The flagship McLaren 600 versions are among the world’s most powerful street-legal electric mountain bikes with Race mode delivering up to 852W of peak power and a top speed 32km/h.
The 600 versions of the e-bike feature a Race mode that boosts power to 852W. Picture: SUPPLIED
The McLaren Sport models are hardtails with minimalist frame designs and 29-inch tyres to make them all-purpose mountain bikes for the beaten track or aggressive single tracks. There is a choice of five power modes selectable via the digital display.
The Extreme models are full-suspension electric mountain bikes with 29-inch front wheel and 27.5-inch rear wheel, designed for maximum off-road performance, control, and comfort. It also has five power modes, and all McLaren bikes ride on Pirelli tyres.
Availability of McLaren e-bikes is limited. Customers can secure one by visitingwww.mclarenbikes.com.
NEWS
McLaren launches high-performance mountain e-bikes
The British marque wants to create ’authentically McLaren experiences’ along forest pathways
High-performance car brand McLaren has branched out by launching a range of limited edition electric bicycles.
Taking inspiration from the company’s low-slung sports cars, the four-model mountain bike range is designed by the same teams responsible for supercars such as the electrified McLaren Artura hybrid.
The first-ever McLaren e-bikes embrace signature McLaren attributes such as hand-laid carbon-fibre frames and next-generation electrification to deliver what the company terms “an authentically McLaren high-performance experience.”
The four models — Extreme 600W (R217,000), Extreme 250W (R198,000), Sport 600W (R162,000) and Sport 250W (R144,000) — reinforce the link to the brand’s supercars with digital displays the graphics of which mimic those of the cars’ driver displays. Telemetry information including speed, battery life and range is shown on a full colour LCD panel on the handlebars.
The Extreme 600W and Extreme 250W feature SRAM a wireless XX Eagle Transmission 12-speed drivetrain, and the Sport 600W and Sport 250W feature a mechanical SRAM GX Eagle 12-speed drivetrain.
The flagship McLaren 600 versions are among the world’s most powerful street-legal electric mountain bikes with Race mode delivering up to 852W of peak power and a top speed 32km/h.
The McLaren Sport models are hardtails with minimalist frame designs and 29-inch tyres to make them all-purpose mountain bikes for the beaten track or aggressive single tracks. There is a choice of five power modes selectable via the digital display.
The Extreme models are full-suspension electric mountain bikes with 29-inch front wheel and 27.5-inch rear wheel, designed for maximum off-road performance, control, and comfort. It also has five power modes, and all McLaren bikes ride on Pirelli tyres.
Availability of McLaren e-bikes is limited. Customers can secure one by visiting www.mclarenbikes.com.
Italian police seize ‘fake Italian’ Fiat cars made in Morocco
Refreshed Mercedes-Benz GLB goes on sale in SA
Tiny EVs on a path to rule future urban mobility
Chasing Tour de France peaks by cycle and Stelvio
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
FIRST DRIVE: Stylish JAC T9 seems to have substance
Ford backs US rules to cut car emissions
Italian police seize ‘fake Italian’ Fiat cars made in Morocco
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.