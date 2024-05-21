Reserve Bank’s six-month business indicator weakens
After rising in February the indicator fell 1.9% in March
21 May 2024 - 16:52
The Reserve Bank’s six-month indicator measuring economic performance contracted in March signalling a possible slowdown in economic activity.
After showing little change in January and a 1.3% rise in February, the composite leading business cycle indicator fell 1.9% in March...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.