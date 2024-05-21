Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Unfounded umbrage

No right-thinking person should object to the Palestinians’ legitimate striving for justice

21 May 2024 - 15:09
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A woman stands in front of people marching during a protest in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Gdansk, Poland. Picture: STEFAN GARDAWSKI/REUTERS
A woman stands in front of people marching during a protest in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Gdansk, Poland. Picture: STEFAN GARDAWSKI/REUTERS

SL Shapiro’s umbrage at Business Day and Mia Swart is unwarranted (“Words carry meaning”, May 16).

Yes, certainly words have meaning, and Swart did not use the expression “From the river to the sea” frivolously or foolishly.

For Palestinians, whether Christian or Muslim, the expression “From the river to the sea” means the yearning for the fulfilment of justice. And this justice means freedom from genocide, domicide, arboricide, ethnic cleansing, apartheid, racism, arbitrary imprisonment, torture, humiliation, checkpoints, child abuse, evictions, theft of their land and water resources, and the implementation of UN General Assembly Resolution 194 of 1948, which called for the right of return for the expelled Palestinian refugees.

Surely these are not unreasonable Palestinian desires and no right-thinking person who believes in the promotion of a culture of human rights should have any objection to these legitimate aspirations, which Palestinians have been denied for decades.

Incidentally, SL Shapiro seems to be unaware that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s own Likud Party’s 1977 manifesto stated that “between the sea and the Jordan there will only be Israeli sovereignty”.

Gunvant Govindjee
Ormonde

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Failure to end the illicit cigarette trade has ...
Opinion
2.
AYABONGA CAWE: Demise of Australia’s car industry ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
GAVIN RICH: Bulls and Stormers’ focus on young ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: Make up your mind, Mr President
Opinion / Editorials
5.
TOM EATON: Like Zuma or the promises of the ANC, ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.