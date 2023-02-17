Economy

Watch: Budget 2023 — what to expect

Business Day TV spoke to Pieter Faber, senior tax executive at SAICA

17 February 2023 - 18:03 Business Day TV
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana will deliver the national budget speech on February 22 against the backdrop of rising inflation, high interest rates and persistent power cuts.

Business Day TV spoke to Pieter Faber, senior tax executive at the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants , for a look at his expectations for the 2023 budget.

GRAY MAGUIRE: Pity Godongwana who has to stack up the money against the rhetoric

We cannot fall back on mining production this time, because load-shedding will be taking 6% off it
Opinion
2 days ago

Sugar body rejects any expansion of the sugar tax

Sugar body warns that a hike in the levy would stifle demand and have a devastating impact
Companies
4 days ago

Call to cut levies

Consumer Goods Council urges the government to cut the price of diesel used for generators
Business
5 days ago

READ IN FULL: State of the nation address 2023

‘To build such a society, to overcome the great difficulties of the moment, we need to work together’
National
1 week ago

Organised business does not support the energy state of disaster

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the state of disaster in his state of the nation address on Thursday
National
1 week ago
